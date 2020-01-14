Prince William and Harry Issue Joint Statement Slamming Feud Reports, Queen Speaks Out

PRPhotos.com

As Queen Elizabeth gathered bigwig royals for a summit over Megxit, Prince William and Prince Harry came out with a rare joint statement about the persistent rumors that they are having a dramatic falling out.

Here’s what it says: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Royal reporter Rebecca English weighed in on Twitter, writing: “It’s clear from my conversations this morning that BOTH brothers are deeply, deeply unhappy about suggestions that Harry feels he has been 'bullied' out of the Royal Family by William.”

Reaction to their statement on Twitter from royal watchers was mixed, with many applauding them for their transparency, and others saying it was too little too late. Wrote one: I will believe that William is not a bully when I see it on Sussex Royal instagram and website, with Sussex Royal letterhead. Until then William is guilty as charged, and in no way should be a part of any mental health organizations.

As a reminder, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their intention to seek financial independence and move to North America part-time last week, an incredibly complicated decision, that left many questions up in the air about the status of their titles and responsibilities.

SUMMIT

The 93-year-old monarch met with Prince Charles, the heir to her throne, and William and Harry to Sandringham House to sort out the details of Megxit. She issued a statement after in complete support of their decision.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” Her Majesty said in a statement released Monday. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Queen then said “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” she continued. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

A major issue is money. Harry and Meghan have said they will no longer use a Sovereign Grant fund to pay for their office costs, but would still use public money to pay for trips at the request of the government. They also want to remain in Frogmore Cottage, with the Queen’s permission.

Another open question is whether Meghan would allowed to financially benefit from her celeb status, acting as a brand ambassador for fashion and fragrance houses, like Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts. (Reports indicate she is already lining up potential deals).

And what about security? Taxpayer funded security for the royals would become extraordinarily expensive if they were lived in North America and the U.K.

NEXT?

Sources tell ET that Meghan and Harry are looking at places in Canada and L.A. “They will retain their home in Frogmore and carry out duties in the UK,” the source explains. “But also spend the majority of their time in North America.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly “privately assured” the Queen that his taxpayers will help foot the bill for Meghan and Harry’s security when they’re in Canada.

The family would be protected by Royal Canadian Mounties, guards who represent the Queen in Canada, according to the Evening Standard.