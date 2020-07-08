Prince William and Prince Harry Are Splitting Late Mother’s Fund

Prince Harry and Prince William are continuing to part ways. The latest step toward completely separating their businesses is that the fund set up in the memory of their late mother Princess Diana will be split between the brothers’ charitable efforts.
Since 2013, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund has been donated to the Royal Foundation, which was a joint effort between William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle. Last year, the Fund delivered $27K. The Sussexes are in the process of launching their own charitable endeavor named Archewell from their new home in L.A., and the Royal Foundation is remaining with William and Kate.
This year, Harry has asked that his share go towards the HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale.