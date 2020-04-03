Prince William Is Hurt That Harry Is in L.A. During Coronavirus Crisis

PRPhotos.com

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly on better terms than they were, but the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that their 71-year-old father Prince Charles was sickened by it, has reportedly revived tensions. A source tells Us Weekly: “They speak, but it’s awkward. He’s hurt that Harry isn’t in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is living her Hollywood dreams, an insider tells The Sun. And Harry, it seems, was easy to convince: “I think she always wanted to be back here, she always dreamed of the full-blown Hollywood lifestyle and this kind of clout. And I don't think it was even that hard to persuade Harry.”

The source continues: “He was smitten and star struck over the whole thing. I don't think she had to twist his arm to move to Hollywood. Now she is back home, near her mom, her friends and her PR team. She doesn't have to ask for permission from the royal family in how she chooses to live her life and she can acquire income in all sorts of fields.

Their 11-month-old, E! reports, is blossoming. Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," a source spills.