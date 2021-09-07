Prince William, Kate Middleton To Focus on Diversity as Prince Charles’ Top Aide Quits

PRPhotos.com

Appearing to respond to criticism over the royal family’s tepid approach to inclusion, Prince William and Kate Middleton are actively pushing for more diversity.

Their Royal Foundation report concedes that while “formal targets for diversity of the Board have not previously been set,” they want inclusion to become a “particular focus” going forward.

“The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity and to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents,” the report states.

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, has famously claimed that members of the royal family were racist, and told Oprah Winfrey that members of the family expressed concern over the color of their son’s skin.

“That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked,” the prince said in March.

CHARLES

Meanwhile, Prince Charles confidante Michael Fawcett is stepping aside after four decades in the royal family.

Fawcett’s role as chief exec of Charles's Prince's Foundation came under fire over criticism of how honors were sought on behalf of a Saudi businessman. An investigation is in the works.

Charles once said of him: "I can manage without just about anyone, except for Michael [Fawcett]."