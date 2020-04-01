Prince William Wants To Pilot Air Ambulances During Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Prince William wants to return to his work as air ambulance pilot as the coronavirus pandemic escalates, according to reports. The 37-year-old royal spent two years flying medics to emergencies before stepping down in 2017.

A source tells The Sun: “He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. William is very keen to do anything he can.”

William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children are staying in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where he was living when he flew the air ambulance.

However, some say William is one of the only senior royals left performing official duties, making his absence more challenging. His 71-year-old father Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus himself and is now recovering, and his 93-year-old grandmother Queen Elizabeth is in seclusion to protect her at her advanced age. In addition, his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently stepped down from their royal roles and Prince Andrew, his uncle, has been barred from royal life due to his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, William became patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity.