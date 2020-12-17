Princes William and Harry Are Demanding Answers About Diana’s 1995 Interview

PRPhotos.com

Princes William and Harry are both demanding answers amid an investigation into Princess Diana‘s 1995 Panorama interview, which some say happened because the journalist Martin Bashir used unethical means to land it. During the interview, Diana made several revelations about her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, and revealed for the first time, that he allegedly cheated on her with Camilla, whom he is now married to.

A source tells Us: “William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth. For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too.”

Their investigation is bringing the estranged pair back together though, an insider says.

“The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship,” the source explains. “They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp. William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

Diana’s controversial interview made headlines again recently after William released a statement supporting the investigation.