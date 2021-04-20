Princes William and Harry Begin Healing Process as He Delays Return to California

PRPhotos.com

Estranged brothers Princes William and Harry appear to be trying to heal their rift. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle rocked the royal family when they stepped down from their senior royal roles, moved to California and began pursuing partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. The situation worsened when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey and Harry admitted they were estranged.

According to reports, Harry and William spoke for hours after laying their grandfather Prince Philip to rest. Harry returned to the U.K. for the first time since leaving for the funeral; Meghan, who is pregnant, stayed at home per doctor’s orders.

An insider told The Sun: “It is not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off, but it’s unfathomable to think Megxit and Oprah did not come up. Harry and William appeared cordial as the cameras rolled and that seemed to pave the way for their father Prince Charles to join them when everyone had left.”

LIP READERS After the funeral, William and Harry were seen talking outside, and lip readers said that William told Harry that the service “was great” — to which Harry replied that “it was as he wanted it.”

Harry was expected to return to California on Monday, but is reportedly delaying his return to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s 95th birthday.