Princes William and Harry Issue Separate Statements Celebrating Grandfather

As Prince Harry touched down in the U.K. to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, he and his (reportedly) estranged brother Prince William issued separate statements about Philip.

In a post on the Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram pages, William remembered his grandfather as “an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,” sharing a charming picture of Philip sitting next to Prince George on a carriage in the post as well.

Harry, meanwhile, remembered his Philip as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.” Noting Philip’s dedication to service and his reputation for his sharp wit and humour Harry said: ‘My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

Harry is reportedly staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where he and wife Meghan Markle lived before stepping down from their royal roles. He will be in quarantine for give days and go through COVID tests in accordance with guidelines.

He is steps away from Windsor Castle, where the Queen is in residence and Philip is lying in rest.

Sources tell Vanity Fair that the Queen and Prince Charles hope that Harry and William can mend their rift at Philip’s funeral. The Queen will attend the State Opening of Parliament with Charles on May 11th following her official mourning period.

PRINCE ANDREW

Prince Andrew also spoke out publicly for the first time since stepping down from public duties following an FBI investigation into his connections to the convicted late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"I loved him as a father. He was so calm…He was always someone you could go to and he would always listen," Andrew, 61, told reporters at a special service at the Royal Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Sunday.