Princess Diana Shown Fake Abortion Receipts Ahead of Interview?

PRPhotos.com

Fallout over the BBC‘s Martin Bashir‘s notorious interview with the late Princess Diana continues. According to a new report in the Daily Mail, Bashir gave Diana a faked abortion “receipt” for Tiggy Legge-Bourke — Prince William and Prince Harry's former childhood nanny—in an attempt to convince her that her estranged husband Prince Charles impregnated her.

The Queen’s private secretary, Sir Robert Fellowes, has been investigating Bashir’s tactics in getting Diana to come on the air and discuss her failing marriage. In the interview, she famously claimed there were “three of us” in her marriage to Charles.

According to the Daily Mail, Lord Dyson was told that Diana had suddenly changed her mind about doing the interview in the days before filming and that the false abortion receipt convinced her to do it.

After the interview, Diana and Charles divorced at Queen Elizabeth‘s behest. She died a year later in a car crash.