‘Priscilla,’ Jonathan Majors, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘PRISCILLA:’ On Tuesday (October 3rd), A24 dropped the official trailer for Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. At the film’s premiere during the Venice Film Festival in September, the real-life Priscilla Presley told E! News that it was “very difficult” to watch her life unfold onscreen, but that director Sofia Coppola “did an amazing job” and “did her homework.” The film is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It will hit theaters on November 3rd.

‘LOKI’ EXECUTIVE PRODUCER EXPLAINS WHY JONATHAN MAJORS WASN’T CUT FROM SEASON TWO: Loki executive producer Kevin Wright spoke to Variety in an article published on Monday (October 2nd) about why Jonathan Majors’ role wasn’t cut back in season two despite his arrest for domestic violence in March. “I know as much as you do at the moment,” Wright said. “It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.” This comes after Rolling Stone published an exposé in June, which details the Creed III actor’s treatment of other ex-girlfriends. Nine sources told the outlet that he subjected one ex-girlfriend to “really extreme abuse, physically and mentally,” alleging that he strangled her as well. Majors’ domestic violence trial has been postponed to October 25th.

‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ IS RENEWED FOR A FOURTH SEASON: Deadline reports that Only Murders in the Building will be back for a fourth season. Hulu renewed the hit show, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, on Tuesday (October 3rd). The show’s third season premiere in August saw the highest viewership for any scripted Hulu Original this year.

‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ TRAILER ADDRESSES KYLE RICHARDS AND MAURICIO UMANKSY SPLIT: According to People, the trailer for the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was released on Tuesday (October 3rd), showing cast members’ shock at discovering the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split. "Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating,” Sutton Stracke says. “Where there's smoke, there's fire." Richards’ rumored lover, Morgan Wade, makes her first appearance on the show as well. At another point, Denise Richards calls Erika Girardi “one evil woman” when Girardi says to the group, "Did you know that it's seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?"