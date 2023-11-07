Priscilla Presley, Jonathan Van Ness, Jennifer Hudson + More!

Getty Images

PRISCILLA PRESLEY EXPLAINS WHY SHE NEVER REMARRIED AFTER ELVIS: In a recent interview with People, Priscilla Presley shared why she never remarried after she and Elvis Presley got divorced in 1973. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him," she told the outlet. The Naked Gun actress added, "No one could ever match him."

JONATHAN VAN NESS REVEALS THAT ‘SIGNIFICANT PIECES’ OF THEIR CONVERSATION WITH DAX SHEPARD WERE ‘LEFT OUT:’ Jonathan Van Ness is sharing more details about the appearance they did on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in September that went awry. Talking with Keke Palmer on a recent episode of her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the Queer Eye star explained that the episode “was an edit,” and added, “There were some significant pieces of that conversation that were left out that did ultimately have me in tears." Shepard and Van Ness spoke at length about trans rights during the episode.

JENNIFER HUDSON IS ‘VERY HAPPY’ AMID RUMORED ROMANCE WITH COMMON: Jennifer Hudson has a good thing going, telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Monday (November 6th) that she is “very happy” in her “relationship with someone who shall remain nameless." This comes amid the Dreamgirls star’s rumored romance with Common. When asked if she was “boo’ed up,” Hudson replied, "Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up… Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

YVONNE ORJI SAYS SHE’S STILL A VIRGIN AT 39: Insecure actress Yvonne Orji’s September appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast is going viral. The comedian asked Orji if she is “still a virgin” during the interview, and the Night School actress said yes. "Oh my god! I love this. This is the most original guest we ever had on! And what are you, 39?" Handler replied. “I am,” Orji said, before joking, “People were like, ‘Oh, Yvonne, pray for him, whoever he is.’ There’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me.”