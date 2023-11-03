Home » Entertainment » Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Priscilla Presley spoke about losing her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored Thursday (November 2nd). Lisa Marie passed away unexpectedly in January at the age of 54 due to a small bowel obstruction.

"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," the Naked Gun actress said. "That was the hardest thing for her, losing Ben. He took his own life. He was the love of her life. That child, she adored him. She would do anything for him. Anything." Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

A couple of months before the “Lights Out” singer passed away, Priscilla recalled, "We were in Memphis, we were sitting up in a suite and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here.' I go, 'What are you talking about?' And she'd go on about Ben and how she is still grieving."

The Dallas actress teared up when asked if Lisa Marie was feeling suicidal herself at that time. "I think so," she responded.

Related Articles

Lisa Ann Walter Slams Megan Fox For Breaking SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Rules
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Experiencing ‘Bouts Of Depression’
‘Priscilla,’ Jonathan Majors, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ + More!
Kerry Washington Opens Up About Having An Abortion In Her 20s
Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Her Marriage To Richard Gere
Lisa Ann Walter And Elaine Hendrix Uncover Secret Family Connection