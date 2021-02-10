Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Real About Bullying, Surgery, Taking Nick’s Name

PRPhotos.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ new memoir Unfinished doesn’t leave much to uncover. The book, which dropped Tuesday, delved into everything from the bullying she withstood, plastic surgery she went through, and why she loves her husband Nick Jonas so much.

STARDOM

She revealed how she never dreamed she’d win Miss World in 2000 and become a superstar. She wrote: “I was in shock after being crowned. My parents were in shock. None of us had a clue what to do next, because we hadn’t planned that far ahead. I was 17. My parents had to quickly start making plans for a career path we knew nothing about and had no experience or connections in. We were a medical family; we had no idea how to tackle entertainment.”

SURGERY

She also opened up about undergoing a polypectomy after fighting colds. The routine procedure wasn’t. She said that the doctor “accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed” when he was trying to just shave the polyp. The results were disastrous. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.” She said she felt “devastated and hopeless.”

“My career, a career based so much on physical appearance, seemed to be over before it had even really started,” Chopra wrote.

She went through several surgeries to fix her nose.

BULLYING

It wasn’t always smooth. She wrote of being bullied at her high school in Massachusetts that they “would yell out to me: ‘Brownie, go back to your country!’ ‘Do you smell curry coming?’ ‘Go back on the elephant you came on.’ I was tired of being called names, having vile things written about me in the bathroom stalls and getting shoved against lockers and buses.”

HUSBAND

Chopra Jonas reveals of her husband: “He swept me off my feet. Once we started dating, I felt like I was being carried by a giant unstoppable wave.”

Chopra Jonas told Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office pod that she opted to take his name and put it on the cover of the book because she “wanted to sort of honor traditions, but at the same time, I didn't want to let go of my identity. And this was my in-between, I guess. I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy.”

That said, she added that she hopes women keeping their own names, or men taking women’s names, becomes “normalized.”