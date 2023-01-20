Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Her Daughter Is ‘Not Going To Be Gossip’

PRPhotos.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not allow her daughter, Malti Marie, to be the subject of gossip.

The new mom told British Vogue that she struggled with criticism over her decision to use a surrogate. She said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, leave her out of it.”

The Quantico actress continued, “I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.”

Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, announced the birth of their daughter last January.