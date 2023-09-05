Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner + More!

PRPhotos.com

PRIYANKA CHOPRA GUSHES OVER NICK JONAS FOLLOWING JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER DIVORCE RUMORS: There’s no trouble in paradise for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. On Sunday (September 3rd), the Quantico actress shared a photo of her husband looking out an airplane window and wrote in the caption, “Dreamy.” This comes shortly after it was reported that Joe Jonas hired a divorce lawyer, signaling a possible split from his wife of four years, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

JOHNNY DEPP AND JENNA ORTEGA ARE NOT DATING: Page Six reports that a rumor was going around about 60-year-old Johnny Depp dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega. The Wednesday actress reportedly addressed these claims on her Instagram stories in a since-deleted post. “This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh,” she wrote. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life … Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

CELEBRITIES ATTEND BEYONCE’S RENAISSANCE TOUR IN LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars shone bright in their silver outfits during Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour over the long weekend. Meghan Markle, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, Pedro Pascal, Sofia Vergara, and more all attended her shows in Los Angeles. Many took to Instagram to reveal their looks for the show, as Queen Bey requested concertgoers wear silver.

JOEY KING AND STEVEN PIET ARE MARRIED: Page Six reports that Kissing Booth actress Joey King married Steven Piet in Spain on Saturday (September 2nd). They were wed on the island of Mallorca in front of their closest friends and family. The pair met on the set of The Act and dated for four years before tying the knot.