Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Feels About Online Trolling, Her Ambition, What’s Next

In a cover interview for Marie Claire, global superstar Priyanka Chopra opens up about what it’s like to read about herself, hang with the sprawling Jonas clan and what’s next.

The We Can Be Heroes star copped to reading all of the comments and stories about herself and husband Nick Jonas. “I am just like everyone else,” the 38-year-old star admitted. “In the morning when I'm driving to work or I'm having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?' I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being.”

She came by that perspective the hard way, she revealed. “In high school, I feel like the kids who were after me didn’t even understand why. I think it’s that they decided that they were more powerful than someone else—me—and when you pick on someone, it’s because you’re insecure. Bullying happens to kids and adults. It happens with positions of power, and we’ve all seen that abused in multiple ways.”

FAMILY

She also said that while she doesn’t hang with the Jonas clan as often as she’d like, when she does it’s awesome. “We never get to meet Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family as often as the world thinks we do,” she shared, “but whenever we end up together, it's a huge-ass party. It's all our parents, the girls and the boys.”

AMBITION

Chopra has a huge year ahead, she revealed. She’s releasing her memoir, Unfinished in February, starring in The White Tiger, out this month on Netflix, and is launching her own hair brand, Anomaly, in February at Target. She’ll close the year out starring in The Matrix, and start working on a buddy comedy with Mindy Kaling.

She sees even more writing in her future: “I’ve always been fascinated with writing. Having written the memoir, I feel a bit more confident about it. I do want my evolution creatively to be in the writing/directing space.”

She hopes to inspire others, too, she said: “For that girl who was so scared, I’m proud of the person that I evolved into. I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving. I want little girls around the world to think about that. It doesn’t matter where you come from; it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are. Your grit matters, your ambition matters, your perseverance matters.”