Priyanka Chopra Reveals That She And Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra shared some sweet details about her relationship with her husband, Nick Jonas, in a recent interview with British Vogue. The Quantico actress even revealed that the pair have matching tattoos.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears," she said. "My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"

Chopra added that Jonas helps soothe her “tornado” personality. "My husband is super thoughtful," she said. "When he's around, everything feels like it'll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place."

