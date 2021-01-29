Priyanka Chopra Talks Wardrobe Crisis + Opportunity

PRPhotos.com

Priyanka Chopra looked picture-perfect at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, but there was almost a flashing incident, she revealed on social media. The 38-year-old wrote on IG Thursday, captioning a pic of her flawless look: “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside.”

On the way to the festival, it seems the zipper on her vintage Roberto Cavalli gown gave way. “The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!” Chopra said.

She’s had several other near-misses. “The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!” Chopra told People.

Then, there was that time at the 2018 Met Gala. “My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood,” she said. “But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night.”

Chopra, who stars in Netflix‘s The White Tiger, says she doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed. She told Variety: “I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do. That was my career in India. Pinky her character is a product of modern, urban India that is in touch with the world. It’s educated, understands the opportunity, rights and trajectories. That is what the movie is about.”