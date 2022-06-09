Home » Entertainment » Procter & Gamble Blames Amy Schumer For Tampon Shortage

Procter & Gamble Blames Amy Schumer For Tampon Shortage

Apparently, there’s a national tampon shortage—and Procter & Gamble is blaming comedian Amy Schumer. The 2022 Oscars host appeared in commercials for Tampax in 2020, and a spokesperson for the company told Time Magazine recently that “retail sales growth has exploded,” ever since.

Tampax boxes are flying off the shelves and demand has gone up by 7.7%. The spokesperson also said, “Amazon sellers are taking advantage of the shortage.”

In January, one box of 18 tampons was “listed for $114, about $6 more more — per tampon — than women usually pay.”

Many are skeptical that this is due to Schumer appearing in the advertisements, especially since Playtex tampons are also in short supply.

