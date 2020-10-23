Promgate Accuser Apologizes to Clare Crawley

PRPhotos.com

A Bachelorette fan is walking back her claims that Clare Crawley attended the senior prom with her husband. The whole controversy erupted on social media, natch, after Crawley told Good Morning America that she never went to the prom.

The fan hit up social media, writing: “My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband.”

Crawley defended herself in the comments section, writing: “You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure. I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”

The fan walked it back, writing: “I would like to say I miss understood [sic]. Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance and I apologize for my error.”

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays on ABC.