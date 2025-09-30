Prosecutors Seek 11-Year Prison Term For Diddy Ahead Of Friday Sentencing

Getty Images

Federal prosecutors want Sean “Diddy” Combs to serve at least 11 years in prison, filing a 164-page memorandum requesting no less than 135 months. Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation for prostitution but avoided more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His defense team argues he should serve only 14 months, claiming “Mr. Combs must be sentenced for what the jury convicted him of—interstate transportation of fully consenting adults with intent to engage in prostitution.” Ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian that “his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim,” adding she still has daily nightmares. Prosecutors call Combs “unrepentant” and say he tries to blame victims. Sentencing is scheduled for October 3rd. (Story URL)