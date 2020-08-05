Queen Appears To Send Meghan Markle Message of Support + Will Her Friend’s Names Be Revealed?

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday with multiple royal wishes Tuesday, but some believe the Queen may have sent her an extra, if subtle, boost of support. Meanwhile today (Wednesday), Meghan will learn if the names of the five friends who defended her anonymously to People will be released publicly.

QUEEN

Queen Elizabeth’s social media team marked her birthday by posting a sweet shot of herself and Meghan during the Queen’s royal visit to Cheshire in June of 2018. The caption reads: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

The photo choice was seen as significant because of the reports circulating that many royals disapprove of her and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their senior royal roles. During the Queen and Meghan’s joint trip, they spent time opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge and toured the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester, and it was momentous as her first royal engagement without Harry. Observers see it as a reminder of the Queen’s rumored affinity for both Harry and Meghan, even as other royals are less enthusiastic.

Kate Middleton and Prince William and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also sent their well wishes.

JUDGE’S DECISION

Judge Mark Warby will rule today in a London High Court judgment on whether Meghan’s five friends can be named in her case against the U.K. tabloid Mail on Sunday. The friends gave interviews criticizing the bloid to People magazine. In the article, one friend mentioned a letter at the center of the case.

Meghan is suing the bloid for publishing a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle. The paper wants the names of the five women named as they say it proves that her correspondence with Thomas was public knowledge.

Meghan argues that this move is just part of their "vicious" campaign to use the court case to generate "clickbait" headlines.