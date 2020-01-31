Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Hold Crisis Summit Over Andrew Bombshells

PRPhotos.com

Prince Andrew was summoned by his mother Queen Elizabeth II and brother Prince Charles after another scandal-plagued week for the pal of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The reported crisis summit came on the heels of news that the United States Attorney Geoffrey Berman's announcement that federal investigators are hoping to interview with Andrew about the ongoing sex trafficking investigation of Epstein, and that he has “provided zero cooperation,” despite Buckingham Palace’s assurances that he would talk.

U.K. police also re-opened their probe of the royal, who has been accused of sexual misconduct himself. One of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. He denies the allegations.

An insider tells The Sun that the Queen and Charles “had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated back into public life in time but that is now looking increasingly unlikely.”

In November, the 59-year-old, who is eighth in line for the throne, said he would “step back from public duties.”