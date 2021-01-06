Queen Elizabeth Cancels All Garden Parties + Prince Harry Is Loving Life

PRPhotos.com

Queen Elizabeth has nixed a beloved royal annual series of events. Amid the ongoing pandemic, and the new lockdown in the U.K., the 94-year-old has cancelled all garden parties for the coming year. The trio of parties typically take place at Buckingham Palace every May; she also holds one in Edinburgh at the Holyroodhouse.

These annual parties have been held every year since 1860 and serve as a way for the monarch to recognize public service. Typically, 30,000 people in suits, top hats, dresses and fascinators attend to mingle with royals and eat tea and cake.

All of the royals have been affected by the recent shut-down. Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, saw their schools close, and Prince Louis, 2, is unable to attend nursery school.

PRINCE HARRY

Prince Harry, meanwhile, is thriving since he and Meghan Markle left their senior royal roles.

According to an Us Weekly source, “Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito…he and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California—being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them.” The source also added that Harry has “grown in confidence since the move. Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home.”