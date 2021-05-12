Home » Entertainment » Queen Elizabeth Reopens Parliament With Prince Charles and Camilla

Queen Elizabeth Reopens Parliament With Prince Charles and Camilla

Queen Elizabeth II performed her first ceremonial duty Tuesday since her husband Prince Philip died last month. The 95-year-old monarch attended the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster, with her son and heir Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, by her side. 

The Queen, wearing a blue dress and matching hat, sat alone on a throne in the House of Lords. For the first time in 120 years, the throne that sits next to the Queen was removed. Charles and Camilla sat a few yards to her left. The Imperial State Crown was placed next to her on a table. 

While the 72-year-old heir has escorted the Queen to ceremonies before, this event was seen by many as a sign of how much support she is getting in the wake of Philip’s death. 

This is a small step back toward normalcy, but social distancing was enforced, and the throngs that usually greet royals were absent. 

