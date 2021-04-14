Queen Elizabeth Will ‘Never’ Abdicate and Understands Why Meghan Markle Can’t Attend Funeral

PRPhotos.com

Queen Elizabeth is turning 95 soon, but don’t expect her to step down, sources tell People, amid whispers that she could turn the throne over to her son Prince Charles after her husband Prince Philip’s death. She actually returned to public duties Tuesday, according to reports. She met with William Peel, 3rd Earl Peel, and hosted a ceremony to mark his retirement from the position of Lord Chamberlain. The Chamberlain oversees all public royal ceremonies and engagements, including royal weddings, state visits and the Queen’s famous garden parties; he has been replaced by ormer MI5 chief Andrew Parker.

A former aide tells People of her plans to be accompanied by family members at future engagements: "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."

A close royal insider adds, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

Meanwhile, amid grumbling over Meghan Markle’s decision to stay in California as her husband Prince Harry heads to Philip’s funeral, the Queen apparently gets it. This week, a palace spokesperson said that she was advised “by her physician to not travel,” as she is pregnant. She will remain at home with Archie, who is 2.

"It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing," a California source tells PEOPLE, adding that after Philip's death both Meghan and Harry "were in contact with the Queen."

"Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the source adds.

Harry is reportedly isolating at his and Meghan’s Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. The funeral will be held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.