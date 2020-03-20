Queen Shares Willingness To ‘Help’ During Pandemic as Harry & William Feud On

PRPhotos.com

Queen Elizabeth II is sharing words of wisdom with the world as she takes steps to distance herself from the coronavirus epidemic.

The 93-year-old monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, headed to Windsor a week ahead of schedule, and canceled plans and events.

On Thursday, she sent a message via her press officing, saying: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

She continued: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry then reposted the Queen’s message on the 'Gram.

HARRY AND WILLIAM

Princes Harry and William, meanwhile, are as at odds as ever, according to a report in Us Weekly. Much of their current strife, an insider says, is due to Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from royal duties.

One person opined: “There’s always been a part of Harry that felt like he was living in his brother’s shadow. He doesn’t envy the responsibility that comes with being the future king of England, but William’s the ‘golden boy’ and Harry feels like he has a lot to live up to.”

Another said: “Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces,” the source says. “But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important….Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way.”

In other royal news, Harry’s Invictus Games have been postponed until 2021 because of coronavirus.