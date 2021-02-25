Queen Struggles With Meghan & Harry Distance, as They Launch New Charitable Initiative

PRPhotos.com

Queen Elizabeth II is having a rough time dealing with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip‘s hospitalization, and her estrangement from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Elizabeth recently formalized their Megxit, but she is still coming to terms with everything, an insider tells Us.

They said: “It’s been a rough few weeks for the queen, that’s for sure. The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, and on top of that, she’s distraught over her beloved husband’s health setback.”

“The queen has FaceTime calls with her grandson Archie, but it’s not the same,” the second source says, noting that Elizabeth is “desperate to give Archie a huge hug.”

NEW PROJECT

While Meghan and Harry were sad to step down from their royal patronages at the Queen’s bidding, they have already launched a new project with World Central Kitchen. Their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, will team up with WCK to create Community Relief Centers across the world. They will construct centers in regions vulnerable to climate change. The first one has been erected already in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica.

TELL ALL

Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, are also planning to spill their guts to Oprah Winfrey on March 7th. The pair will reportedly dissect the “tension” within the family during their interview with the media maven on CBS.

A source told E!: “The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all.”

The source added: “They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them.”