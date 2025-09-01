Questlove Says His Live-Action ‘The Aristocats’ Adaptation Has Been Scrapped By Disney

Getty Images

Disney has scrapped Questlove’s planned live-action adaptation of the animated film The Aristocats. The Roots musician and filmmaker first announced the project in 2023, stating he would serve as executive producer and oversee the music. However, Questlove revealed in a recent podcast that the film was canceled due to “a reshuffle at the studio.” He felt the project “just wasn’t meant to happen” after the “third time in which a new administration came in.” Despite the setback, Questlove remains optimistic, saying “there’s literally four other films” he can work on until 2029-2030. In 2022, he won an Oscar and Grammy for his acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul. (NME)