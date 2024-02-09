‘Quiet On Set,’ Lupita Nyong’o, Whoopi Goldberg + More!

‘QUIET ON SET’ REVEALS ‘THE DARK SIDE’ OF NICKELODEON: Rolling Stone reports that Investigation Discovery released the first trailer for a new docuseries about Dan Schneider‘s Nickelodeon on Thursday (February 8th). “Working for Dan was like being in an abusive relationship,” writer and producer Christy Stratton says in the trailer. The preview for Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV also reveals that three child predators were employed by the network at one point—and that police found “troves of child pornography” and “ziplock bags, each one with a girl’s name on it.” The four-part series premieres on March 17th.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE:’ People reports that on Wednesday (February 7th), Paramount Pictures dropped the official trailer for the prequel to the 2018 film, A Quiet Place. Lupita Nyong'o, Alex Wolff, and Joseph Quinn join returning cast member Djimon Hounsou as monsters make their terrifying descent on the Earth. The film is set to reach theaters on June 28th.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG INVITES SHERYL LEE RALPH TO STAR IN ‘SISTER ACT 3:’ On Wednesday’s (February 7th) episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg surprised Sheryl Lee Ralph by asking the Abbott Elementary actor to join the cast of Sister Act 3. “We're in the process of putting together 3. Would you come be part of it, whatever it is?” Goldberg asked her Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit costar. Ralph teared up and seemed to agree that she would take part in the next sequel.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE IS ‘JEALOUS’ OF THE CAST OF ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ SEASON THREE: Jennifer Coolidge admitted during a recent interview with Today that she’s sad to no longer be a part of The White Lotus. “I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do,” she told the outlet, referring to the cast on the upcoming season. “When they kill you, you have to accept it,” the Best In Show actor added. “Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess.”