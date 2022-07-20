Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Mo’Nique + More!

SEE QUINTA BRUNSON AS OPRAH IN ‘WEIRD’ MOVIE SNAPSHOT: On Tuesday (July 19th), a first-look photo was revealed showing Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson starring as Oprah in the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson retweeted the image from @FilmUpdates and wrote, “Let’s get #weird.”

KEKE PALMER COMMENTS ON BILL MURRAY’S ‘BEING MORTAL’ ALLEGATIONS: Keke Palmer talked to Deadline on Monday night (July 18th), sharing what she knows about the allegations against Bill Murray on the set of Being Mortal. “I had a wonderful time filming. Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that,” she said. This comes three months after the film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray.

MO’NIQUE WILL SHOOT HER FIRST NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL: On Tuesday (July 19th), Netflix posted a video announcing that Mo’Nique will have her first comedy special on the streaming platform. “put it on a shirt, write it in the sky, LEGENDARY QUEEN OF COMEDY MO'NIQUE IS COMING TO NETFLIX,” Strong Black Lead captioned the post. In the video, Mo’Nique also shares that she will be reuniting with Lee Daniels in the Netflix film The Deliverance.

CREW MEMBER ON ‘LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME’ IS SHOT AND KILLED IN NEW YORK: Variety reports that a crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed on Tuesday morning (July 19th) while on location to film the show’s third season. Johnny Pizarro, a resident of Queens, arrived in Brooklyn in the early hours of the morning. He was sitting in his car at approximately 5:15 a.m. ET, when an unknown person opened the door and opened fire. Pizarro was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. NBC and studio Universal Television released a joint statement that reads, “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”