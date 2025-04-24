Quinta Brunson, Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson To Close Out ‘SNL’ Season 50

SNL has announced the remaining lineups from Season 50. Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, will host the May 3rd episode with Benson Boone as the musical guest. Walton Goggins, known for his roles in White Lotus and Righteous Gemstones, will make his hosting debut on May 10th, accompanied by the musical guest, Arcade Fire. The season finale on May 17th will feature Scarlett Johansson hosting for the seventh time, coinciding with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, scheduled to hit theaters on July 2nd. Bad Bunny will return as the musical guest, marking his third appearance and promoting his latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. (THR)