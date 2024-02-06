Quinta Brunson Wanted Daniel Radcliffe To Appear On ‘Abbott Elementary’

During an Entertainment Weekly round table with her Abbott Elementary costars, Quinta Brunson revealed that she pitched a storyline for the show in which Daniel Radcliffe plays the son of school janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

"I love Daniel Radcliffe," she said of her Weird: The Al Yankovic Story costar. "He's a very good, sweet guy, and a friend of mine. For some reason in the room we were like, what if Daniel Radcliffe was Mr. Johnson's son? And there's no rhyme or reason. It's so dumb. And not like Daniel Radcliffe as somebody, like Daniel Radcliffe [himself] is Mr. Johnson's son."

This comes after Radcliffe said at the Golden Globes that he’d love to star in a romantic comedy with Brunson.

The Black Lady Sketch Show star also commented on another storyline they considered. "We've talked about the silliest people playing your mom," Brunson told Davis. "We were like, 'What if his mom was Niecy Nash?' Clearly she's younger but we're just not going to talk about it. We really have to reel it in [in the writers' room]."