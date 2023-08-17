Rachel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Recorded ‘Intimate Facetime’ Video ‘Without [Her] Consent’

Getty Images

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, is breaking her silence in her first interview since the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. The reality star spoke about all things Scandoval with Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday’s (August 16th) episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Leviss told Frankel that the X-rated video Ariana Madix found on Tom Sandoval‘s phone, revealing their affair, “had been recorded without her consent.” She explained that while in New York, “I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV, and Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment, so that happened.”

She also shared that she realized during her stay at a treatment center in Phoenix, Arizona, that she has a love addiction. “It’s a real thing,” Leviss said. “It’s where you confuse intensity for intimacy. … And those chemical changes in the brain are the same chemical changes that happen when you take drugs.”

“So it is addictive, and it explains why I couldn’t stop seeing this person,” she added. “It also doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened, but now I know better.”