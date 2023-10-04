Rachel Zegler Defends Taylor Swift Against Critics Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Rachel Zegler is standing up for Taylor Swift, after the “Bad Blood” singer attended Kansas City Chiefs’ games amid her rumored romance with Travis Kelce. The West Side Story actress took to X on Tuesday (October 3rd) to call out “the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives.”

"You will never see people speaking this way about a man,” she wrote in response to a video of two men talking about Swift and Kelce having sex. “that goes for a lot of different scenarios. we do not pick apart men's attitudes and relationships the way we do women's. and it's not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks,” Zegler wrote.

The Hunger Games actress added, "Seeing a lot of 'it's a joke,’ But you've got to understand that since the beginning of time 'you can't take a joke' has been synonymous with 'let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences' — we're sick and tired! it's never been funny! get a life!"