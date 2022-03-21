Home » Entertainment » Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn’t Invited To The Oscars

Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn’t Invited To The Oscars

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

On Sunday (March 20th), West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she doesn’t have a ticket to the Oscars. Fans were shocked to hear the news, especially since the film is up for so many awards this year, and she is the leading actress.

An Instagram user commented on a series of photos Zegler posted recently, writing, “Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night.” Zegler responded, “i'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel.”

She continued, “Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening. I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

West Side Story is up for a number of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Related Articles

James Franco And Elon Musk To Testify For Amber Heard In Upcoming Trial
Kylie Jenner Releases 10-Minute Video Documenting The Birth Of Her Son
Report: Beyonce In Talks To Perform At The Oscars
Simon Rex Wants His Prosthetic Penis To ‘Be In A Museum’
Lenny Kravitz And Jason Momoa Ride Off Into The Sunset
The Batman Surpasses $300 Million Mark At Domestic Box Office