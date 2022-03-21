Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn’t Invited To The Oscars

Getty Images

On Sunday (March 20th), West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she doesn’t have a ticket to the Oscars. Fans were shocked to hear the news, especially since the film is up for so many awards this year, and she is the leading actress.

An Instagram user commented on a series of photos Zegler posted recently, writing, “Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night.” Zegler responded, “i'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel.”

She continued, “Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening. I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

West Side Story is up for a number of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.