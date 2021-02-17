Ray Fisher Doubles Down on Joss Whedon as Twitter Slams Nicholas Brendan’s Silence

PRPhotos.com

Justice League star Ray Fischer is reaffirming his claims that Joss Whedon verbally and psychologically abused him on the 2017 film after Zack Snyder departed as director. He shared his story in July of 2020, but his claims were dismissed after an investigation. He was removed from the Justice League franchise.

Since then, Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of misconduct on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and her co-stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg, have backed her up. She said she was speaking out in part because Fisher shared his story. He thanked her.

Monday night, Fisher tweeted: “There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth.”

NICHOLAS BRENDON

Meanwhile, Buffy alum Nicholas Brendan is telling fans that he’s biding his time before speaking out. He said on Facebook: “It’s very personal for me, so I’ll speak on that when I’m ready to speak on that because he and I had a relationship. It’s a big part of my life, a very emotional part of my life and I want to give it the proper respect and time that it deserves.”

“I just hope that growth comes, and healing comes and him being a better person … because I think that’s what every day is about. You know what I mean? Not beating somebody up,” the Criminal Minds alum continued. “I mean, were there transgressions? Yeah, there were. To me as well … I had my relationship with Joss as well. And I love him. … I mean, for me, I took the good, I took the bad. But that’s not everybody. … I love and support Charisma very much and I know that story, and it’s not a kind story.”

Twitter wasn’t having it.

One user summarized the response, writing: “Don't want to hear from Nicholas Brendan, thanks.”