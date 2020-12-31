Ray Fisher Won’t Work With DC Films President Walter Hamada

PRPhotos.com

Justice League star Ray Fischer says he will not work on films connected to DC Films President Walter Hamada. His standoff is being made in the wake of WarnerMedia‘s investigation into allegations of misconduct on the superhero film set; his statement appears to cut short his role as Cyborg following the release of Zack Snyder‘s director’s cut of Justice League, set to drop next year on HBO Max.

He was in talks to return in The Flash.

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher tweeted on Wednesday. “He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

His is referencing WarnerMedia’s December 11th statement that the investigation into Fisher’s claims that director Joss Whedon’s conduct had ended. The studio said that “remedial action” was taken, but no details were released.

Fisher has indicated that racial issues played a part in the allegations; Justice League stars, like Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, supported him publicly.

Wonder Woman star and fellow JL actress Gal Gadot told the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t shoot with Fisher, but “I had my own experience with Whedon, which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”