Ray Stevenson, ‘The Color Purple,’ Vin Diesel + More!

PRPhotos.com

RAY STEVENSON DIES AT 58: Variety reports that Punisher: War Zone actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday (May 21st) at the age of 58. His cause of death is not yet known. Stevenson held roles in films such as Thor, RRR, and King Arthur. He also starred on HBO’s Rome series and is featured in the forthcoming series Ahsoka.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE COLOR PURPLE:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer for the highly anticipated musical remake of The Color Purple, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker, was released on Monday (May 22nd). The new film stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Ciara, Halle Bailey, and more. It is expected to reach theaters on Christmas Day (December 25th).

VIN DIESEL SAYS ‘FAST AND FURIOUS’ SPINOFFS ARE IN THE WORKS: Vin Diesel told Variety over the weekend that Fast and Furious spinoffs are already in the works, including one with a female lead. “I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he told the outlet.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER IS NETFLIX’S ‘CHIEF ACTION OFFICER’ IN NEW PROMO: Deadline reports that on Monday (May 22nd), Netflix released a promo featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the streaming platform’s “Chief Action Officer.” The Terminator actor says in the video, “No one loves action as much as I do,” before introducing footage from his new show FUBAR as well as other action-packed series.