Disney‘s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring Kelly Marie Tran, led the weekend with $8.6 million, a less than robust opening that has execs worried. Raya’s start was 41% below last weekend’s Tom & Jerry opener, with $14.1 million.

Tom & Jerry was also available free to HBO Max subscribers, while Disney was charging $30 for Disney+ subscribers. Many say that Cinemark‘s refusal to play Raya amid Disney’s refusal to budge on terms and availability helped contribute to the tepid opener.