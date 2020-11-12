Home » Entertainment » ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Shut Down Over COVID

After a production member tested positive for COVID-19, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on pause. Filming has been put on pause for two weeks.

Season 13 will return December 6th at 8 p.m. with Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, LaToya Ali, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam filming scenes.

Ahead of the shutdown Bailey told Page Six: “Kudos to Bravo. Like they figured it out. It will be a very different show this time because we do follow all the COVID-19 rules and all that stuff. So we get tested every Monday and we do the temperature checks. We can’t have … that many production people in the house now. A lot of times … like three people can come in and five people sit down in their cars directing the scenes and stuff. It’s so crazy. So we’re at home a lot. We’re at home a lot more.”

