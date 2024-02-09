Reba’s Career To Come Full Circle At This Weekend’s Super Bowl

PRPhotos.com

The NFL apparently loves Country music. Last year, Chris Stapleton was invited to sing the National Anthem, and this Sunday at the Super Bowl, it’s gonna be Reba McEntire.

Reba is very seasoned at singing the “Star Spangled Banner” at sporting events. She's belted it out, seamlessly at several NFL games, as well as the World Series, at an Indy Car event, and celebrity softball games to name a few.

Any of those events would be considered a lifetime achievement for most people, but the one that meant the most to her… happened 50 years ago:

“It’s absolutely amazing coming full circle, 50 years after being discovered by Red Steagall me singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. That was in 1974. Little did I know, I had no idea 50 years I’d be singing (laughs) the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. O-mi-gosh. I don’t even have the imagination to say that I would be doing something like this. I’m absolutely thrilled to pieces that they asked me.” :35