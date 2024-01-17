Home » Entertainment » Rebecca Romijn Shares That She Was ‘Incredibly Shocked’ By John Stamos’ Memoir

Rebecca Romijn Shares That She Was ‘Incredibly Shocked’ By John Stamos’ Memoir

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Rebecca Romijn is breaking her silence when it comes to her ex-husband, John Stamos’ memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. The Full House actor accused Romjin of cheating and said he felt “emasculated” during their marriage in the book, which was released in October.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," the X-Men actor told Entertainment Tonight. "I was sort of blindsided by it.”

She added, “But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it."

Related Articles

Ashley Judd Shares Her Final Words To Her Late Mother Naomi Judd
Barry Keoughan, Emily Blunt, John Krasinsky + More!
Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, John Mayer + More!
Quickies: Mariah Carey, John Legend, 50 Cent
John Schneider, Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao + More!
John Stamos, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes + More!