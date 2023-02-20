Home » Entertainment » Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agruma Are Engaged

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are officially engaged! The Pitch Perfect star shared photos of the pair kissing at Disneyland on Sunday (February 19th) to announce the news.

“We said YES!,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

In June of 2022, Wilson revealed that she was in a relationship with Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

