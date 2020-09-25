Rebel Wilson Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend

PRPhotos.com

Rebel Wilson is making her romance official. The Pitch Perfect star debuted Jacob Busch on her feed, with a cute shot of them boarding a heli alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

They are all in Monaco attending Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala on Thursday, where Wilson is expected to make her first red carpet appearance since embarking on her weight loss journey.

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend last year. An insider tells People: "They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

The source adds: "Now she's making it official by making her red carpet debut with him at the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and attending a private dinner with Prince Albert hosted by Isabelle Bscher & Galerie Gmurzynska."

And if Busch sounds familiar, yes. He’s a member of the Busch (as in Anheuser-Busch) family.

He launched his own brewery in 2016, dubbed Son’s Beer, with friends Elliott Taylor and Carlo Mondavi.