Rebel Wilson Granted Restraining Order Against Man Who Thinks They Have A Son Together

PRPhotos.com

Rebel Wilson has obtained a temporary restraining order against a 39-year-old man who falsely believes they have a son together.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged stalker has been harassing the Pitch Perfect star for months. She claims the guy found her Los Angeles home and dropped off a handwritten notes and strange gifts for their fictional 20-year-old son. He also described in writing how they met at a club in 2001, something Wilson says is a complete lie.

A judge has ruled that the man must stay 100 yards away from the actress and not make any attempt to contact her.