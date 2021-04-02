Home » Entertainment » Rebel Wilson Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Rebel Wilson Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Rebel Wilson is stepping away from social media, but not because she’s over it. Wilson announced her break on Instagram from a rooftop in London. 

"I'm going to sign off for a bit because I'm filming a movie here in the U.K. that needs my full attention," Wilson shared. "It's a very different type of role for me, so I've really gotta immerse myself in it." 

She assured her followers that she would be back, adding, "It's time for me to work my a** off, once again." 

Fans followed Wilson’s ups and downs closely during the pandemic when she shed about 60 pounds during her “Year of Health,” and as she got together, and then split from Jacob Busch

Wilson is currently in pre-production for the drama The Almond and the Seahorse, a film adaptation of the Katie O'Reilly novel.

