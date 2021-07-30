Home » Entertainment » Rebel Wilson Lost Weight To Increae Fertility

Rebel Wilson Lost Weight To Increae Fertility

Rebel Wilson revealed on Instagram Live that she lost 65 pounds in order to have a “better chance” at getting pregnant.  

In response to a fan’s question, the 41-year-old actress revealed, “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’”

She continued, “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

At the moment, the Pitch Perfect star appears to be single, following her breakup with Jacob Busch, the heir to the Anheiseur-Busch fortune, in February.

