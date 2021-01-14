Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Kidnapping

PRPhotos.com

Rebel Wilson says she was kidnapped on gunpoint while on vacation in Africa. In the Sky One series Straight Talking, set to air today (Thursday) and described in a Daily Mail article, she said: “We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. They pulled up beside us with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.'”

“They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something,'” she recalled. They were held captive overnight, she said.

“I felt like I was very good in the crisis,” she added. “I was like a team leader.”

They were not harmed and were allowed to leave. “We didn't ask any questions,” she said. “We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later. I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” she added.