Rebel Wilson Says Ramona Agruma's Family Isn't Very 'Accepting' Of Their Relationship

PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rebel Wilson appeared on Monday’s (February 13th) episode of the Life Uncut podcast and shared how her and Ramona Agruma’s families responded to the news of their romantic relationship.

“My whole family has just been amazing,” she told the hosts. “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

The Senior Year actress added that she hopes Ramona’s family will come around someday. “With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it,” she said. “Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

